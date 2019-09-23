Tci Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; As Popular (BPOP) Market Value Rose, Holder Price Michael F Cut by $1.25 Million Its Holding

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1149.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 86,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 242,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.15 million, down from 265,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.51 lastly. It is up 14.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 90,600 shares. C M Bidwell Limited owns 5,515 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv reported 112,595 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. Citadel Lc holds 96,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 19,109 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 12,106 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 293,383 shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 51,605 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 2,734 shares. Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,994 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 6,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust reported 100 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co owns 5,476 shares.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.49M for 8.31 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,500 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $97.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 43,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Prtnrs reported 4.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davidson Inv holds 181,753 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.23% or 11,424 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 404,493 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3.49M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3.18 million shares. Bokf Na holds 400,398 shares. 114,790 are held by Jacobs & Company Ca. Callan Ltd Liability Company holds 3,032 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 43,760 shares. King Luther Capital has 2.02 million shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. New York-based Hrt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Co holds 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 67,196 shares. Fernwood Limited Liability has 0.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,039 shares to 6,958 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 27,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,043 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).