TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.03 N/A 0.83 18.13 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 14.49 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TCG BDC Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TCG BDC Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TCG BDC Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCG BDC Inc.’s upside potential is 0.67% at a $15 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TCG BDC Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 0.06%. 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.