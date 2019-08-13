TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|3.73
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
