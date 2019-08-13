TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.73 N/A 0.83 18.13 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.