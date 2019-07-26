TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management businesses, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.29 N/A 0.63 23.50 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 0%. About 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.