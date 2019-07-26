TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management businesses, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|4.29
|N/A
|0.63
|23.50
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.3%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 0%. About 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|-4.73%
|0.34%
|-1.01%
|-6.61%
|-15.97%
|18.47%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
