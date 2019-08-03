TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.21 N/A 0.83 18.13 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 17.66% respectively. TCG BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.