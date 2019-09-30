TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

As Asset Management businesses, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 14 4.22 N/A 0.83 18.13 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of TCG BDC Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 4.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 0% respectively. TCG BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.48%. Comparatively, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 3.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.