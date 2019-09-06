TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Since TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.87 N/A 0.83 18.13 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.02 N/A 1.59 5.62

In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to TCG BDC Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. TCG BDC Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCG BDC Inc.’s upside potential is 5.41% at a $15 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has 22.57% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.