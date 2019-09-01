TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.90 N/A 0.83 18.13 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.52 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue and earnings than TCG BDC Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TCG BDC Inc. is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TCG BDC Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TCG BDC Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 30.07% respectively. About 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.