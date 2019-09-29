TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|14
|4.25
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TCG BDC Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TCG BDC Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 3.81% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
TCG BDC Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 3.86%. Insiders held 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.