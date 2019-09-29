TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 14 4.25 N/A 0.83 18.13 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TCG BDC Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCG BDC Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 3.81% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCG BDC Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 3.86%. Insiders held 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.