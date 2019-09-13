TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

As Asset Management companies, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.06 N/A 0.83 18.13 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.36 N/A 14.34 9.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TCG BDC Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. TCG BDC Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TCG BDC Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TCG BDC Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCG BDC Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 0.60% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TCG BDC Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats TCG BDC Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.