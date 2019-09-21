TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.03 N/A 0.83 18.13 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.81 N/A 0.35 47.47

Demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TCG BDC Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. TCG BDC Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCG BDC Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TCG BDC Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

TCG BDC Inc.’s upside potential is 0.67% at a $15 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TCG BDC Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 2.94%. TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.48%. Competitively, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.