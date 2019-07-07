TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

As Asset Management businesses, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.31 N/A 0.63 23.50 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.69 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TCG BDC Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. TCG BDC Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCG BDC Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential downside of -10.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCG BDC Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 93.1% respectively. 0.1% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.