TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.15 N/A 0.83 18.13 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.47 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TCG BDC Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TCG BDC Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TCG BDC Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. About 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.