TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Contrasting side by side

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.06 N/A 0.83 18.13 The Blackstone Group Inc. 42 11.09 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 highlights TCG BDC Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Blackstone Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TCG BDC Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TCG BDC Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$15 is TCG BDC Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.60%. The Blackstone Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51.75 average target price and a -3.36% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, TCG BDC Inc. is looking more favorable than The Blackstone Group Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCG BDC Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 49.1%. About 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats TCG BDC Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.