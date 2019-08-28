TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparing side by side

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.88 N/A 0.83 18.13 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TCG BDC Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.