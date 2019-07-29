TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Comparing side by side

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.29 N/A 0.63 23.50 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.52 N/A 1.38 7.07

Table 1 highlights TCG BDC Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TCG BDC Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TCG BDC Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TCG BDC Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCG BDC Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 40.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.