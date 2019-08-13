TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|3.75
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.28
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has TCG BDC Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats CM Finance Inc.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
