TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.75 N/A 0.83 18.13 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.28 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCG BDC Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats CM Finance Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.