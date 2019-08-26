TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.85 N/A 0.83 18.13 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.17 N/A 0.43 21.57

Demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TCG BDC Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TCG BDC Inc. is currently more affordable than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TCG BDC Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.