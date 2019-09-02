TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Comparison side by side

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.88 N/A 0.83 18.13 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders held 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.