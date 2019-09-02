TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Comparison side by side

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|3.88
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see TCG BDC Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders held 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
