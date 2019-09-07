TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.87 N/A 0.83 18.13 Altaba Inc. 71 163.78 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCG BDC Inc. and Altaba Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TCG BDC Inc. and Altaba Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TCG BDC Inc. has a 5.41% upside potential and an average target price of $15. Competitively the average target price of Altaba Inc. is $78, which is potential 11.29% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Altaba Inc. seems more appealing than TCG BDC Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCG BDC Inc. and Altaba Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 73.03%. Insiders owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than Altaba Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Altaba Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.