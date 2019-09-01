TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Contrasting side by side

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.90 N/A 0.83 18.13 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.57 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TCG BDC Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TCG BDC Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. TCG BDC Inc. is presently more affordable than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. TCG BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.