TCF Financial (TCF) to pay $0.35 on Sep 3, 2019; Shorts at SOHO CHINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (SOHOF) Raised By 2.24%

TCF Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCF) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:TCF) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. TCF Financial Corp’s current price of $37.64 translates into 0.93% yield. TCF Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 952,245 shares traded. TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) has declined 16.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TCF News: 03/04/2018 – TCF Inventory Finance Marks 10 Years in Business; 23/05/2018 – TCF Financial Presenting at Conference May 29; 12/03/2018 – TELLURIAN SEES BUYING 15 TCF NAT GAS OVER PROJECT LIFE; 23/04/2018 – TCF Financial 1Q Net $66.2M; 19/04/2018 – TCF Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 6, Afrms 15 Rtgs On 5 TCF Auto Rcvbls Own Tr Dls; 22/03/2018 – TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $24; 31/05/2018 – AUTOGRAVITY HIRES INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNED LEGAL EXPERT JENNIFER Y. ISHIGURO AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 21/03/2018 – TCF Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – TCF Financial 1Q Net Interest income $243.2 Million

SOHO CHINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) had an increase of 2.24% in short interest. SOHOF’s SI was 2.51 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.24% from 2.45M shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 193 days are for SOHO CHINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s short sellers to cover SOHOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TCF Financial had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Morgan Stanley.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for TCF National Bank that provides various financial services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services divisions. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in China. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It operates in two divisions, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It has a 5.74 P/E ratio. The firm invests in, develops, rents, and sells various properties, as well as operates serviced apartments.