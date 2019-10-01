TCF Financial (TCF) EPS Estimated At $0.96; Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Sentiment Is 1.3

Analysts expect TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.04% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. TCF’s profit would be $147.37 million giving it 9.91 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, TCF Financial Corporation’s analysts see -9.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 556,488 shares traded. TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) has declined 16.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TCF News: 22/03/2018 – TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $24; 20/04/2018 – DJ TCF Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCF); 06/03/2018 TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 03/04/2018 – TCF Inventory Finance Marks 10 Years in Business; 19/04/2018 – TCF Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends; 21/03/2018 – TCF Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75 Percent; 26/03/2018 – TCF Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – TCF Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – AUTOGRAVITY HIRES INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNED LEGAL EXPERT JENNIFER Y. ISHIGURO AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22 ; RATING UNDERPERFORM

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 35 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 27 sold and reduced their positions in Craft Brew Alliance Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 6.65 million shares, down from 6.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Craft Brew Alliance Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 12.

Among 3 analysts covering TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. TCF Financial has $5100 highest and $3800 lowest target. $44.67’s average target is 17.34% above currents $38.07 stock price. TCF Financial had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, August 19. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Morgan Stanley.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for TCF National Bank that provides various financial services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services divisions. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $159.42 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on November, 6. BREW’s profit will be $194,652 for 204.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.31% negative EPS growth.

