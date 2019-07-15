TCF Financial (TCF) EPS Estimated At $0.49; Progress Software (PRGS) Has 1.66 Sentiment

Progress Software Corp (PRGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 121 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 73 cut down and sold stock positions in Progress Software Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 38.85 million shares, down from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Progress Software Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 58 Increased: 81 New Position: 40.

Analysts expect TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. TCF’s profit would be $80.46M giving it 10.58 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, TCF Financial Corporation’s analysts see 6.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 190,007 shares traded. TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) has declined 21.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TCF News: 24/04/2018 – TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 22/03/2018 – TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $24; 23/04/2018 – TCF Financial 1Q Net Interest income $243.2 Million; 26/03/2018 – TCF Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – TCF Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75 Percent; 04/04/2018 – Prospective Resource Increased 240% to 3.3 TCF; 23/05/2018 – TCF Financial Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – TCF Financial 1Q Net $66.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TCF Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCF); 19/04/2018 – TCF Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 40,172 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS); 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The Company’s OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which manufactures multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It has a 34.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud data sources through a single standards interface.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 5.68% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation for 612,526 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 575,080 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 0.71% invested in the company for 159,109 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,159 shares.

