TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of TCF Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TCF Financial Corporation has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have TCF Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.20% 1.20% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing TCF Financial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial Corporation N/A 41 10.83 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

TCF Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio TCF Financial Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TCF Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 6.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TCF Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCF Financial Corporation -1.79% 2% -1.97% -4.81% -16.12% 9.7% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year TCF Financial Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

TCF Financial Corporation is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. Competitively, TCF Financial Corporation’s competitors are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

TCF Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors TCF Financial Corporation’s rivals beat TCF Financial Corporation.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.