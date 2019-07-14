TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Contrasting side by side

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial Corporation 21 2.49 N/A 1.77 11.42 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.71 N/A 2.67 12.81

Table 1 demonstrates TCF Financial Corporation and First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Mid Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TCF Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TCF Financial Corporation and First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.2% First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

TCF Financial Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. In other hand, First Mid Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82% of TCF Financial Corporation shares and 29.3% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares. 1.2% are TCF Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCF Financial Corporation -6.26% -7.04% -10.97% -9.78% -21.33% 3.69% First Mid Bancshares Inc. -2.86% 3.51% -1.44% -7.58% -8% 7.3%

For the past year TCF Financial Corporation was less bullish than First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares Inc. beats TCF Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.