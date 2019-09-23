TC PipeLines LP (TCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

We will be comparing the differences between TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines LP 37 4.29 N/A -2.71 0.00 The Williams Companies Inc. 27 3.48 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights TC PipeLines LP and The Williams Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TC PipeLines LP and The Williams Companies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6% The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

TC PipeLines LP’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Competitively, The Williams Companies Inc.’s beta is 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TC PipeLines LP is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival The Williams Companies Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. TC PipeLines LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TC PipeLines LP and The Williams Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines LP 0 1 1 2.50 The Williams Companies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

TC PipeLines LP has a 7.46% upside potential and an average target price of $43.5. Competitively the consensus target price of The Williams Companies Inc. is $29.4, which is potential 18.98% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Williams Companies Inc. looks more robust than TC PipeLines LP as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TC PipeLines LP and The Williams Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 90.9% respectively. About 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are The Williams Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06% The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75%

For the past year TC PipeLines LP has stronger performance than The Williams Companies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors The Williams Companies Inc. beats TC PipeLines LP.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.