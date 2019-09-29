TC PipeLines LP (TCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines LP 39 1.17 46.24M -2.71 0.00 MPLX LP 28 1.35 399.10M 2.29 12.80

Table 1 demonstrates TC PipeLines LP and MPLX LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines LP 119,390,653.24% -23.8% -6% MPLX LP 1,411,743,898.13% 27% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

TC PipeLines LP has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MPLX LP’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TC PipeLines LP are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor MPLX LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. TC PipeLines LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MPLX LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TC PipeLines LP and MPLX LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines LP 0 1 1 2.50 MPLX LP 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 7.75% for TC PipeLines LP with consensus price target of $43.5. MPLX LP on the other hand boasts of a $35.71 consensus price target and a 28.73% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MPLX LP is looking more favorable than TC PipeLines LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of TC PipeLines LP shares and 32.2% of MPLX LP shares. 23.96% are TC PipeLines LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of MPLX LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06% MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14%

For the past year TC PipeLines LP has 26.06% stronger performance while MPLX LP has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

MPLX LP beats TC PipeLines LP on 10 of the 13 factors.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.