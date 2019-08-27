TC PipeLines LP (TCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

This is a contrast between TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines LP 37 3.99 N/A -2.71 0.00 CNX Midstream Partners LP 15 3.11 N/A 1.96 8.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TC PipeLines LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6% CNX Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 40% 13.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.67 beta indicates that TC PipeLines LP is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. CNX Midstream Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TC PipeLines LP has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, CNX Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. TC PipeLines LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TC PipeLines LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines LP 2 1 0 2.33 CNX Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

TC PipeLines LP has a consensus price target of $38.67, and a 2.68% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of TC PipeLines LP shares and 51.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP shares. Comparatively, CNX Midstream Partners LP has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06% CNX Midstream Partners LP 6.31% 10.97% 1.55% -10.35% -19.75% -3.69%

For the past year TC PipeLines LP had bullish trend while CNX Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TC PipeLines LP beats CNX Midstream Partners LP.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.