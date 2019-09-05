Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stake Maintained by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc; Howe & Rusling Continues to Hold Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5204% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 6,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,630 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 45,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 727,764 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 681,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 323,911 shares traded or 78.97% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,527 shares to 144,070 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 9,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,612 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: Inflating Growth Once Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia On Shaky Ground Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Time to Consider Nvidia Stock Again After the Latest Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,911 are held by First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust. 2,000 are held by Harvey Capital Mgmt. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% or 203 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 1,407 shares or 0% of the stock. C M Bidwell Ltd accumulated 34 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.54% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 4,227 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 16 shares. Central Asset Invs Management Hldg (Hk) Ltd holds 1.33% or 2,655 shares. Penobscot Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Generation Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.34M shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 7.65 million shares or 1.5% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highland LP holds 7,000 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 14,250 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 120,505 shares to 22,906 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,145 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM).