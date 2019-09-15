Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Shares Rose While Energy Income Partners Has Upped by $15.33 Million Its Holding; Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined While Swiss National Bank Has Raised Its Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 414,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The hedge fund held 7.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.37 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 689,310 shares traded or 258.44% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 203,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 195,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 1.78M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 97,991 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Hillsdale Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 1.22 million shares. Advisory Svcs Llc has 1,050 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 2,314 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Co owns 36,600 shares. Natixis owns 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 38,400 shares. Trust Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 17,959 shares. Bessemer reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Gould Asset Limited Liability Ca invested in 0.17% or 12,585 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 18,124 shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 79,925 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $65.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 131,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,259 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).