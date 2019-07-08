Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Shareholder Argyll Research Upped Position by $1.34 Million as Market Value Rose; Control4 (CTRL) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Control4 Corp (CTRL) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 21,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,915 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 50,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Control4 Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.25 million market cap company. It closed at $23.78 lastly. It is down 1.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Rev $271M-$275M; 25/04/2018 – Control4 Wins Fourth Consecutive ProSource Award; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.23, REV VIEW $272.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.26 AND $1.33 PER DILUTED SHARE

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 4,867 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CTRL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Prtn Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 43,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Systematic Mngmt LP invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 63,632 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) or 26,409 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 313,240 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) or 73,818 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Da Davidson & accumulated 17,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate invested in 125,579 shares. Parametric Assocs has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 1,115 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 326,905 shares. Essex Invest Ltd Liability owns 67,471 shares. 3,191 are owned by Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 31,469 shares to 38,740 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 177,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

More notable recent Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CONTROL4 SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of Control4 Corporation (CTRL) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company with SnapAV – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Control4 Reports Financial Results for Q1 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 05/09: (CTRL) (TPR) (WKHS) Higher; (STMP) (SAIL) (GDOT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $152,819 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Cashen Susan sold $90,999.

Analysts await Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CTRL’s profit will be $4.56 million for 34.97 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Control4 Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.