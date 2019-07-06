Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Shareholder Argyll Research Has Boosted Its Stake; Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) as Market Valuation Declined

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 50,929 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 46,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,072 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 85,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1.36M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 54c

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care Solutions with Exciting Product Launches – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Is Sally Beauty Getting No Respect? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 06/25: (AGN) (PHUN) (PYX) (GRUB) (ALDX) (ABBV) (BHF) (AKRX) (more) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12,459 shares to 83,560 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 98,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SBH’s profit will be $69.92 million for 5.39 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These MLPs Are on Fire Today – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 9 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Availability of Audited Financial Statements – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.