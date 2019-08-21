Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Share Value Rose While Energy Income Partners Lifted Stake; Amg National Trust Bank Holding in Bb&T (BBT) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 366,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.82M, up from 7.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 7,108 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 25,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 8,231 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 33,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 254,994 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares to 20.68 million shares, valued at $601.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 33,059 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp holds 0% or 14,921 shares. Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 5.11M shares. North Star Corp owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Third Security Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 97,000 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 3,046 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackhill stated it has 0.61% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 510 shares. Regions owns 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 11,000 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 10,718 shares. Argyll Rech Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.63 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Raymond James And Associates accumulated 20,708 shares or 0% of the stock.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci (EWK) by 61,943 shares to 208,926 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc by 39,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,461 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

