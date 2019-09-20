TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Reaches $41.59 52-Week High; Kaman Has 0.85 Sentiment

Kaman Corp (KAMN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 62 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 73 trimmed and sold stock positions in Kaman Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 24.17 million shares, down from 24.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kaman Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 62 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) hit a new 52-week high and has $44.92 target or 8.00% above today’s $41.59 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.05B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $44.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $243.60M more. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 185,807 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M

Analysts await Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.57 per share. KAMN’s profit will be $10.91M for 38.99 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Kaman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 143.75% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation for 767,885 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 2.69 million shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 1.21% invested in the company for 196,200 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.15% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 347,609 shares.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It operates through two business divisions, Distribution and Aerospace. It has a 32.52 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 67,996 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (KAMN) has declined 2.54% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 02/04/2018 – Bryan Larson Appointed Senior VP, Finance and Administration; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler reported 500 shares stake. Argyll Rech Ltd holds 1.58M shares or 15.77% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 36,000 shares. City Holdings has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 1,000 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca holds 86,618 shares. 245 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Cincinnati Insurance Com invested in 29,359 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca accumulated 0.17% or 12,585 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 23,380 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Co accumulated 126,302 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 244,058 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap L P holds 0.14% or 253,597 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 38,000 are owned by Ing Groep Nv.

