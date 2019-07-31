TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Reaches $40.69 52-Week High; GREENPOWER MOTOR CO ORDINARY SHARE (GPVRF) Shorts Decreased By 8.73%

GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) had a decrease of 8.73% in short interest. GPVRF’s SI was 61,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.73% from 67,600 shares previously. With 19,700 avg volume, 3 days are for GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s short sellers to cover GPVRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4645 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) hit a new 52-week high and has $42.32 target or 4.00% above today’s $40.69 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.98 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $42.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $119.16 million more. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 51,146 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 24.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1 per share. TCP’s profit will be $55.64 million for 13.38 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, February 1 by JP Morgan.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, makes, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. The company has market cap of $49.10 million. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. It currently has negative earnings.