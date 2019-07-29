TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Reaches $40.53 After 9.00% Down Move; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Lowered Its Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stake

The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 442,178 shares traded or 221.08% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure ConferenceThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.97B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $36.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TCP worth $267.03 million less.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 202,752 shares with $12.89M value, down from 209,753 last quarter. Addus Homecare Corp now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 77,961 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare

Among 5 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. UBS maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) rating on Friday, February 22. UBS has “Hold” rating and $33 target. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $38 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 1. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 24.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1 per share. TCP’s profit will be $55.64M for 13.33 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.01% or 1.22M shares. 24,098 are held by Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Seven Post Invest Office L P holds 0.14% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 5,500 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Management has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 14,627 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Clearbridge invested in 0.06% or 1.95M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 34,479 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset stated it has 7,585 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 41,279 shares. North Star Management invested in 700 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 11,937 shares. Cadence Lc invested in 0.42% or 125,790 shares. 18,274 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Timber Hill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.19 million for 43.51 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased B Riley Finl Inc stake by 123,180 shares to 1.52 million valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) stake by 37,372 shares and now owns 139,704 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus HomeCare had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5. Robert W. Baird upgraded Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Monday, February 4 to “Outperform” rating.