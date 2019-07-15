TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Reaches $39.23 52-Week High; GRILLED CHEESE TRUCK COMMON (GRLD) Shorts Increased By 5.56%

GRILLED CHEESE TRUCK INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:GRLD) had an increase of 5.56% in short interest. GRLD’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.56% from 1,800 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 1 days are for GRILLED CHEESE TRUCK INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:GRLD)’s short sellers to cover GRLD’s short positions. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 3,715 shares traded. American Patriot Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRLD) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) hit a new 52-week high and has $41.58 target or 6.00% above today’s $39.23 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.87B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $41.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $172.32 million more. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 67,859 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS

American Patriot Brands, Inc. focuses on cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of medicinal and recreational cannabis. The company has market cap of $39.12 million.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 24.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1 per share. TCP’s profit will be $55.64M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 6,014 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 146,967 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason Inc invested 1.37% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Ca invested in 12,585 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 16,298 shares. Van Eck Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 21,846 shares. Timber Hill reported 0.27% stake. Spirit Of America Corporation has 0.44% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). North Star Inv Management has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Limited (Trc), New York-based fund reported 3,046 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 1,050 are held by Advisory Serv Networks Limited Com. Lpl Ltd Company reported 24,098 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 16 to “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Friday, February 1 to “Underweight” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Monday, March 18 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36 target.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.