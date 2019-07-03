TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Reaches $38.51 52-Week High; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Sellers Increased By 1.58% Their Shorts

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) had an increase of 1.58% in short interest. BYD’s SI was 6.61 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.58% from 6.51M shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 6 days are for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s short sellers to cover BYD’s short positions. The SI to Boyd Gaming Corporation’s float is 8.82%. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 743,618 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Conning has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Segment Wealth Ltd Company owns 12,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.02% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Spirit Of America Mngmt reported 80,064 shares stake. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Timber Hill Lc owns 0.27% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 5,400 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 41,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,314 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Company Ca reported 85,383 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 266,520 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 5.11M shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,000 shares. 13,186 are held by Bollard Gp Ltd Llc.

Among 5 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TCP in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $33 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by UBS.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 24.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1 per share. TCP’s profit will be $55.71M for 12.67 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 26.79 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming had 9 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $33 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.