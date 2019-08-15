Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Market Value Rose While Argyll Research Has Lifted Its Position; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Declined, Private Ocean Has Cut by $1.58 Million Its Holding

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 181,513 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 196,493 shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc owns 4,425 shares. Texas-based Asset Lc has invested 0.18% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 68,386 shares. North Star Investment holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates holds 20,708 shares. Stifel accumulated 0% or 6,014 shares. Alps Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 5.11 million shares. 400 are held by Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset Global Invs Comm stated it has 1.00M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 253,942 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 8,700 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited holds 0% or 37,714 shares. Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.01% or 10,254 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 20 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Miller Howard Invs has invested 0.1% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 4,518 were reported by First Mercantile. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested in 6,761 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 26,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa invested in 31,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 57,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 0% or 2,305 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 1.87 million shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 27,764 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 640 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 65,487 shares in its portfolio.

