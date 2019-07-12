Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holder Brookfield Asset Management Increased Position; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Increased Its Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) by $6.30 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 585,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.44M, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 146,807 shares traded or 17.92% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.16. About 1.16 million shares traded or 36.73% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) by 1.95 million shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 579,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.14% or 182,389 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc accumulated 7,482 shares. Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). D E Shaw & Company Incorporated holds 0.27% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 20,757 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 4,406 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 93,337 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 238,987 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.01% or 41,070 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested 0.14% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Victory Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% stake. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co reported 11,000 shares stake. Tru Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 17,959 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 6,000 shares. Mathes Communications has 5,825 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 18,274 shares. Alps stated it has 5.11M shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Qs Llc reported 60,284 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 8,529 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc reported 7,079 shares. Morgan Stanley has 165,230 shares. Regions Corp owns 11,000 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 14,921 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,826 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 721,166 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $238.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 472,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

