Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holder Argyll Research Upped Position by $1.34 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding as Share Value Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 5.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11.88M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327.71M, down from 17.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 140,614 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 16,630 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Na accumulated 127,801 shares. Swedbank accumulated 6.19M shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 2.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Torray Llc has invested 2.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Putnam Fl Investment Management stated it has 345,547 shares. Altfest L J And Inc owns 6,824 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 105,675 were accumulated by Fin Counselors Incorporated. Logan reported 10,831 shares stake. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management reported 21,360 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Company Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 66,000 shares. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Co invested 2.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Amer Mngmt holds 0.06% or 13,099 shares in its portfolio. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 124,280 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Twitter and Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 90,000 shares to 399,028 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 21,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TC Pipelines LP (TCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on May 8 – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has an $8 Billion Conundrum – The Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps holds 1.35% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 5.11M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 34,479 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 20,708 shares. 1.22 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Everett Harris Ca reported 0.08% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 18,274 shares. Segment Wealth Llc has 12,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,529 shares. Argyll Research Ltd Liability invested 14.88% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Income Partners Lc accumulated 7.57M shares. West Family Incorporated has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Mathes has 0.11% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 5,825 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc), New York-based fund reported 3,046 shares. Bessemer Group holds 50 shares.