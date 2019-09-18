Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holder Argyll Research Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose, Verity & Verity Raised by $597,448 Its Position

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 8,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 42,776 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 33,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 422,372 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 54,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.29M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 108,616 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.12 million for 16.30 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year's $0.79 per share. TCP's profit will be $46.12 million for 16.30 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.