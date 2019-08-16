Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holder Argyll Research Has Raised Its Position by $1.34 Million as Share Value Rose; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 26,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 189,603 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 162,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 135,938 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,050 were reported by Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Co. Seven Post Invest Office LP owns 0.14% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 5,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.28M shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 8,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 8,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 1,050 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 6,307 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc has 143,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl owns 37,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 115,200 shares. Stifel Financial reported 6,014 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Texas Yale Capital holds 0.4% or 266,520 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on February 21 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q1 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Outlook Improving In Spite Of Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TC PipeLines: Takeover Candidate At 0% Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Underhill Mngmt Lc reported 334,750 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 11.38M shares. Washington Financial Bank reported 37,344 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. King Wealth has 6,014 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id invested in 24,151 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 9.46 million shares. Weiss Asset Lp reported 3,774 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,948 shares. Amer Asset owns 15,059 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Com holds 0.51% or 59,886 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 1.04 million shares. Chemung Canal reported 203,422 shares. Arbor Advsr Limited Com holds 11,625 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation invested in 0.12% or 159,846 shares. Of Virginia Va has invested 1.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).