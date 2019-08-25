TC PipeLines LP (TCP) and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Contrasting side by side

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines LP 37 3.92 N/A -2.71 0.00 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 63 5.31 N/A 5.82 11.36

Table 1 highlights TC PipeLines LP and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TC PipeLines LP and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3%

Risk and Volatility

TC PipeLines LP has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TC PipeLines LP. Its rival Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. TC PipeLines LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TC PipeLines LP and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines LP 2 1 0 2.33 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 4 2.50

TC PipeLines LP has a 4.57% upside potential and a consensus price target of $38.67. On the other hand, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 6.90% and its consensus price target is $70.38. The information presented earlier suggests that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. looks more robust than TC PipeLines LP as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of TC PipeLines LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.4% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 23.96% are TC PipeLines LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91%

For the past year TC PipeLines LP was more bullish than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors TC PipeLines LP.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.