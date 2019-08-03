TC PipeLines LP (TCP) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TC PipeLines LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TC PipeLines LP and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.80% -6.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares TC PipeLines LP and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines LP N/A 36 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for TC PipeLines LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines LP 2 3 0 2.60 Industry Average 1.40 2.14 1.89 2.35

$37 is the average target price of TC PipeLines LP, with a potential downside of -5.61%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 18.83%. Given TC PipeLines LP’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TC PipeLines LP is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TC PipeLines LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year TC PipeLines LP has stronger performance than TC PipeLines LP’s competitors.

Liquidity

TC PipeLines LP has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, TC PipeLines LP’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. TC PipeLines LP has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TC PipeLines LP’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

TC PipeLines LP has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, TC PipeLines LP’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TC PipeLines LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TC PipeLines LP beats TC PipeLines LP’s competitors on 3 of the 4 factors.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.