TC PipeLines LP (TCP) and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Comparing side by side

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines LP 37 4.15 N/A -2.71 0.00 Genesis Energy L.P. 22 0.91 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TC PipeLines LP and Genesis Energy L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6% Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.67 beta means TC PipeLines LP’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Genesis Energy L.P. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TC PipeLines LP’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Genesis Energy L.P. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. TC PipeLines LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genesis Energy L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TC PipeLines LP and Genesis Energy L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines LP 2 1 0 2.33 Genesis Energy L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

TC PipeLines LP’s consensus target price is $38.67, while its potential downside is -1.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.6% of TC PipeLines LP shares and 76.4% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares. TC PipeLines LP’s share held by insiders are 23.96%. Competitively, 12.35% are Genesis Energy L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06% Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71%

For the past year TC PipeLines LP has stronger performance than Genesis Energy L.P.

Summary

TC PipeLines LP beats Genesis Energy L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.