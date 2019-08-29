TC PipeLines LP (TCP) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Comparison side by side

Both TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines LP 37 4.07 N/A -2.71 0.00 Antero Midstream Corporation 12 7.61 N/A 0.30 30.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TC PipeLines LP and Antero Midstream Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6% Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TC PipeLines LP is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Antero Midstream Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. TC PipeLines LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Antero Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TC PipeLines LP and Antero Midstream Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines LP 2 1 0 2.33 Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of TC PipeLines LP is $38.67, with potential upside of 0.60%. On the other hand, Antero Midstream Corporation’s potential upside is 87.05% and its consensus price target is $13. Based on the results given earlier, Antero Midstream Corporation is looking more favorable than TC PipeLines LP, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of TC PipeLines LP shares and 56.1% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.5% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06% Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43%

For the past year TC PipeLines LP has 26.06% stronger performance while Antero Midstream Corporation has -18.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Antero Midstream Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors TC PipeLines LP.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.