TC Energy (TRP) Reaches $50.66 52-Week High; Needham Investment Management Has Increased By $1.12 Million Its Air Lease (AL) Stake

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.70 target or 6.00% above today’s $50.66 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $46.91 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $53.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.81 billion more. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 642,323 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 23.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 33,000 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)'s stock rose 0.47%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 175,000 shares with $6.01 million value, up from 142,000 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.03M shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AL in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $46.91 billion. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. It has a 18.22 P/E ratio. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy divisions.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $685.16 million for 17.11 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.