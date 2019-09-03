TC Energy Corporation (TRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 48 0.00 N/A 3.04 16.13 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TC Energy Corporation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation. Pembina Pipeline Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TC Energy Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. TC Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 4% Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TC Energy Corporation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TC Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 28.81% at a $66 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.2% of TC Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation are owned by institutional investors. TC Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14% Pembina Pipeline Corporation -3.59% -2.63% 2.28% 2.46% 2.54% 22.31%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors TC Energy Corporation beats Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.